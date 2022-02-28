ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The...

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls County Arrest Man after SWAT Response Near Curry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls County man is facing several charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a neighbor that resulted in an hours-long stand-off Saturday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Dudley Macneil, 66, is facing felony aggravated assault following the nine-hour long standoff with the SWAT team and sheriff's deputies.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

89-year-old Buhl Woman Victim of Homicide

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Buhl Police say they are investigating the homicide of an 89-year-old woman who’s body was found in the South Hills. Buhl Police identified the victim as Alyce Marlene Armes, her body was found near Ross Falls on February 22, in Rock Creek Canyon. The investigation is...
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin Falls Police Department released a statement about them, claiming they followed all guidelines and described why the cars were needed. The topic has continued to come up, but visual evidence has proven these unmarked cars to be extremely successful.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Small Jerome Apartment Destroyed by Fire

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a small apartment Monday evening. According to Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison, crews were called out at around 8:07 to a nightclub on Main Avenue for a studio apartment on fire on the back side of the building. The small residential section was engulfed in flames however, fire fighters were able to quickly get it under control. The person who lived at the apartment was not inside when the fire started. Chief Harrison said the cause is still under investigation but does not consider it suspicious; it may have been an electrical issue. Two fire crews initially responded while the Jerome Rural Fire Department was called in for more manpower. The nightclub was not damaged by the fire.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Crews Respond to Attic Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Burley that displaced a family. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Albion. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area. A family of five, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the house uninjured. When firefighters entered the home they found the blaze above the living room area and quickly had it under control in about 25 minutes and fully out in about another hour. Ten firefighters along with the chief responded to the blaze. An electrical issue is thought to be the cause of the fire. Estimated damage to the home is around $15,000, according to the fire department. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Car Going the Wrong Way Crashes Into Truck on Interstate Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Sunday sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic on the interstate near Wendell for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, a 29-year-old woman from Hagerman in a Volkswagen Jetta entered Interstate 84 going the wrong direction in the eastbound lane, and crashed with a semi-truck at around 4 a.m. The 28-year-old driver of the semi from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and his passenger were taken to an area hospital; they both had been wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Jetta was not buckled in. The crash blocked traffic for about seven hours while crews cleared the scene.
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Officer Involved Shooting In Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boise early Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation into the shooting that took place at around 9:46 a.m. on Fairview Ave. One person was sent to the hospital and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an officer. People had called in about a man stopped in the road between N. Liberty St. and N. Hartman St. who was trying to flag down other motorists. When the officer arrived he had a brief interaction with the person when he exited his vehicle and then the officer was forced to use his firearm. The man was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition. The officer involved was not hurt and is on paid administrative leave. The task force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, is reviewing videos and looking for witnesses that may have seen something. The incident shut down Fairview for several hours.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
