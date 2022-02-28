ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messob Ethiopian Restaurant

By Brant Cox
 6 days ago
You like to eat in restaurants. We like to eat in restaurants. But sometimes, it just feels good to eat at home. You get to invite the people you actually like, talk as loudly as you want, and inhale food without worrying about every precious thing on the plate because you...

The Infatuation

Sadaf Restaurant

When it comes to your favourite go-to restaurants in London, you’ve probably got a healthy rotation of decently priced, satisfying meals that you’re pretty set on. Well, this is our pitch for why Sadaf should be added to that rotation. This airy spot behind High Street Kensington is...
The Infatuation

MexicaninMarina

When we tell people that Toma is our favorite spot for quick Mexican in the Marina, the response is usually a blank stare or an attempt to correct our seemingly obvious error. "Oh, you mean Tacko?" No. We don’t mean Tacko. Tacko is the San Francisco version of George R.R. Martin’s naming convention. It’s like they just wanted to name the restaurant "Taco" but decided that wouldn’t fly, so they messed with the spelling. Total Uncle Kevan move.
Atlantic City Press

Prestige Restaurant

If you never tried Haitian food, you are really missing out. Bursting with flavor, this heavily-seasoned island cuisine provides the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to take a journey outside their culinary comfort zone, and one of the best local spots for it is Prestige Restaurant in Pleasantville. Owned and operated by Joseph Osias – who also owns Classic Barber Shop right around the corner – Prestige opened its doors in 2015, and the spot has become a staple of the community since then, building its reputation for serving delicious and authentic Haitian food.
The Infatuation

VegetarianinAndersonville

Kopi is a cafe in Andersonville where you can grab a sandwich, sit on comfy floor cushions, or shop for things like incense, handspun scarves, or wooden chests from Thailand. Our favorite dishes on the meat-free menu are the roasted red pepper and goat cheese focaccia, the Salmon Rushdie (smoked salmon and Camembert between two pieces of fluffy challah), and the Elvis: A grilled peanut butter and banana panini that’s fueling untold numbers of underground school lunch trading rings. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or need a place to get some work done, this cozy spot will persuade you to stay for a couple hours, if not the whole day.
The Infatuation

VenezuelaninMarina

Mamo is a small Colombian/Venezuelan spot by Marina Green that’s open for lunch and dinner. The menu covers everything from loaded patacones to pabellón criollo—but our go-to is the pulled pork arepas that come in a large enough portion to be a full dinner. They also have beer and wine by the glass.
The Infatuation

Whadda Jerk

Whadda Jerk is a Caribbean spot in Wicker Park that started out as a roaming food truck, but now has a permanent location in the neighborhood. The menu is full of tasty fried things like jerk egg rolls, jerk wings, and an absurdly good jerk chimichanga, all of which go very well with one of their rum cocktails. The restaurant has a large front patio, and DJs playing dancehall and reggae. And letting the music wash over you while you relax with a drink and some sweet and spicy jerk chicken is a great way to unwind after a hard day of, well, pretty much anything.
The Infatuation

Chengdu Impression

The original Chengdu Impression is in Lincoln Park, and the one in Wicker Park is the second (and much newer) location. But the menu is almost identical, which is great news because this casual Chinese spot is great. Their specialty is Sichuan cuisine, and dishes like cold noodle salad, shrimp with crispy rice, mapo tofu, and mala fish filet are all incredible. The bright, airy dining room works well for a relaxed weeknight dinner, and it's also worth noting is that they do a fantastic job with carryout: Our scallion pancakes always manage to stay crispy despite the 15+ minute car ride to our house.
The Infatuation

MexicaninMid-Wilshire

Gish Bac is open seven days a week, but the focus should very much be on the weekends. Why? Because that’s when their barbacoa (lamb and goat BBQ) fires up, and it’s life-changing. The meat is cooked over avocado leaves, and while we can’t say exactly what the direct effect of that is, it’s still an exciting statement to say to your friends who you’re dragging along. The bright spot in Mid City is also very easy to find, with plentiful parking, and there’s a salsa bar you’re definitely getting involved with.
The Infatuation

Antique Garage

Antique Garage feels kind of like a caricature of a Soho restaurant. It’s on a cobblestone street that’s often full of people posing for semi-professional-looking photo shoots, which makes the sidewalk seating here ideal for people-watching. But the indoor space is just as entertaining. It usually has a mix of tourists and people dressed according to trends you hadn't become aware of yet. As for the Mediterranean food, we like the small plates and mezze—like charred eggplant salad and phyllo filled with different cheeses—more than the entrees. Come here for brunch (they often have live music) or for drinks and a light bite after work.
The Infatuation

Taiyakiya

In the buzz of Chinatown’s Newport Court, it can be hard to settle on just one ice cream spot. But sadly, one ice cream is the socially acceptable amount, so if you do pick one, pick this one. This little Japanese dessert shop specialises in taiyako—a fish-shaped cake filled with things like peanut butter and Nutella, or their rose lychee soft serve. It’s all very Instagram-worthy, with menu items like rainbow unicorn and little mermaid fish ice creams. But you should know that these desserts actually taste as good as they look. We love their vanilla soft serve with oreo dust and brown sugar tapioca, but that rose lychee soft serve is a very close second.
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: The ideal Ethiopian bread in Anaheim

I do not pretend to be an expert on Ethiopian or Eritrean cuisine, but I have eaten at enough restaurants over the years to understand this: The injera always makes or breaks the meal. I also know this: The injera at Beteseb in Anaheim is the best I’ve ever tasted — far more intriguing and delicious than anything I ever encountered at any of the restaurants in L.A.’s long-thriving Little Ethiopia. So, too, the doro wot, but more on that in a second.
The Infatuation

The Dresden Restaurant

Located on Vermont Ave. in the middle of Los Feliz, The Dresden is broken up into two distinct areas - the main dining room and the bar/lounge. And while you can have a decent enough prime rib dinner here, the real move is to skip the dining room altogether and head right to the lounge. Sadly, Marty Roberts---part of the iconic cabaret duo Marty & Elayne---passed in January 2022, after performing there weekly for nearly 40 years. Even so, the iconic lounge is still a great place to drink old-school cocktails like the rum-infused Blood & Sand, catch a live music show, and get a little weird along the way.
The Infatuation

BarinAllapattah

There’s pretty much always a live band playing at this divey bar in Allapattah, and things definitely tilt towards rock here. It’s got those kind of walls you’re slightly afraid to touch and bathrooms that make you want to hold it until you get home. But the multi-room space attracts the kind of young, creative crowd you used to find in Wynwood before it got swallowed by developers.
The Infatuation

Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa, a small, casual spot in Chinatown, happens to have some of the best ramen in the city. The broths are all made in-house, and come filled with things like roast pork belly, mushrooms, and soy egg. There are also bigger dishes like curry platters and donburi rice bowls, as well as a long list of appetizers if for some reason you went to a ramen place but aren’t in the mood for soup.
The Infatuation

L&E Oyster Bar

You’ll find L&E on a particularly charming stretch in Silver Lake, on a crowded block that looks ripped from a Thomas Kinkade painting. The low-key seafood bistro is a neighborhood hang in every sense of the word: a reliable place to chill, a cafe right on the sidewalk, perfect for slurping oysters and sipping champagne. It’s a restaurant for Silver Lake people, where you’ll see couples on dates, groups of friends gossiping over oyster towers, and mysterious solo diners reading something Sally Rooney.
CBS 58

Kenosha Restaurant Week returns, highlights local restaurants

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It doesn't take a Restaurant Week special to bring folks into Frank's Diner in Kenosha. The food speaks for itself. "I eat here often," said John Parker, who enjoyed breakfast at Frank's Diner Sunday morning. "I try to eat something new all the time, but it seems like I'm always going to the same place."
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinHollywood

Chocolada is an Eastern European bakery and cafe that leans heavily towards Romanian pastries and baked goods. It’s located right on the main drag of downtown Hollywood and is open until 11pm on weekends, making it a great place to grab a post-dinner dessert. On those weekend nights, you can expect to be serenaded on Chocolada’s patio by a middle-aged crooner dressed in bedazzled shirts and bootcut jeans who loves to ham it up like a Vegas Elvis impersonator. We recommend the dobos cake, which features nearly a dozen slices of impossibly thin sponge cake cemented together with chocolate buttercream and topped with caramel. The penguin cake here is as adorable as it is delicious–a penguin-shaped chocolate complete with a little tuxedo concealing rich chocolate mousse.
The Infatuation

AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that’s a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn’t feel like a grotesque meat parade. You’ll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it’s a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
The Infatuation

Fowl + Fare

Fowl + Fare is an Oakland-based pop-up that’s making a fantastic fried chicken sandwich. Their version comes with a nicely fried, juicy thigh, a creamy, crunchy pear slaw, pickles, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun (if you want an extra kick, order the citric hot). You can also have your fried chicken in loaded fries form, or with charred lemon pepper sauce—check their Instagram for menu updates. Fowl + Fare is currently operating out of The Lodge on Piedmont Ave.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

