ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River North over Vineland - South, Group 4 1st round - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia Pissott netted 14 points to lead fifth-seeded Toms River North to a 53-34 win over 12th-seeded Vineland in the first round of the South...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Basketball state tourney: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Mon., March 7

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 — Final at Weequahic High School. No. 3 Saddle River Day vs. Gill St. Bernard’s, 5. No. 5 Montclair Immaculate at No. 6 Morris Catholic, 7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Full schedule for remainder of 2021-2022 boys basketball season

The 2021-2022 boys basketball season is about to hit the home stretch and it won’t be long before the final Tournament of Champions game wraps up another exciting year. Take a look below at the schedule for the rest of the season, beginning Monday with sectional finals in Groups 2 and 4 as well as sectional semifinals in Non-Public A and B.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Basketball
State
Georgia State
Vineland, NJ
Sports
Toms River, NJ
Basketball
Toms River, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

N.J. native Bashir Mason hoping to break through and finally lead Wagner to the Big Dance

Bashir Mason is hoping the third time is the charm. The Jersey City native will lead No. 2 seed Wagner (21-5, 15-3 NEC) into the Northeast Conference championship game against No. 1 Bryant (22-9, 16-2) on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) with the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line. The game is in Rhode Island at Bryant, which has won six straight games, including a 78-70 victory over Wagner on Feb. 26.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Lenape#Mariners#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Del Val grounds crew wins Fields of Excellence Award

Delaware Valley Regional High School was one of 100 organizations chosen nationwide by Pioneer Athletics for a 2021 Fields of Excellence Award. The award was won for the care and markings of the football field. Pioneer Athletics sells special paint for striping and decorating real and fake turf, along with...
BASEBALL
NJ.com

ESPN legend, N.J. native Dick Vitale faces turning point in cancer battle

ESPN basketball legend and N.J. native Dick Vitale is approaching the crossroads in his cancer battle. My major scan for over 1 hr has been moved to Tuesday 8:30 am / it is called the PET SCAN & will determine the status of my cancer . A big THANK YOU this morning to my @espn buddies that sent me 🙏🙏🙏 & best wishes for good news thinking the scan would be today .
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
188K+
Followers
98K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy