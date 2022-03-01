Toms River North over Vineland - South, Group 4 1st round - Girls basketball recap
Georgia Pissott netted 14 points to lead fifth-seeded Toms River North to a 53-34 win over 12th-seeded Vineland in the first round of the South...www.nj.com
