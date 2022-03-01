ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alfonso Cuarón's Apple Series 'Disclaimer' Adds 'The Power Of The Dog' Oscar Nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AcKc_0eRqIoQk00

2022 Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee ( The Power of the Dog ) has signed on to star alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Disclaimer created by Alfonso Cuarón, which also has Sacha Baron Cohen in talks for a role, Deadline can confirm.

The Ankler was first to report the news. Oscar winner Cuarón is writing, directing and exec producing his first-ever series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight. In it, Blanchett will play Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret.

Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj is producing with Anonymous Content, with Blanchett, Cuarón, Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and the late Steve Golin exec producing. Oscar-winning DP Emmanuel Lubezki will lens the project in concert with Oscar nominee Bruno Delbonnel. Details with regard to the character Smit-McPhee is playing have not been disclosed.

Smit-McPhee this year landed his first Oscar nomination, along with BAFTA, Critics’ Choice and SAG Award noms and a Golden Globe, for his turn opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in Jane Campion’s Netflix Western The Power of the Dog . The actor is otherwise perhaps best known for his turn as Kurt Wagner (aka Nightcrawler) in the X-Men films and has also appeared in such titles as Dolemite Is My Name , Slow West , Dawn of the Planet of the Apes , All the Wilderness , A Birder’s Guide to Everything , ParaNorman and Let Me In . His TV credits include Paramount+’s Interrogation and Nine Network Australia’s miniseries Gallipol i.

Smit-McPhee is represented by ICM Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

