Ned Eisenberg, 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor, Dead at 65

By Zach Seemayer‍
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Eisenberg -- best known for his roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Mare of Easttown -- died on Sunday. He was 65. Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, shared a statement to ET on Monday confirming the news. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very...

