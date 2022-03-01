ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge over Elizabeth: North 2, Group 4 first round - Girls basketball update

By Marc Narducci
Sophomore forward Emma Landes scored 15 points to lead No. 5 seeded Ridge to a 41-34 win over No. 12 Elizabeth in a North 2, Group 4 tournament first round...

