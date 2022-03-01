Displaying items by tag: veto override

New vote to Free the Smiles would mark first veto override attempt in a year

RALEIGH — The speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives wants colleagues to override the governor’s veto of a bill ending school mask mandates. It would mark the first time in a year that lawmakers have tried to overturn a gubernatorial veto.

Wednesday, 02 October 2019 14:48

More mini-budgets to come, Senate leader says

RALEIGH — State lawmakers will continue to consider mini-budgets. For now.

Monday, 16 September 2019 14:00

Veto override may put Medicaid expansion back in play

RALEIGH — The budget passed the N.C. House in a controversial veto override, but the debate over Medicaid expansion is far from over.

Monday, 16 September 2019 13:54

It began with flubs. It ended in fury. And it made North Carolina politics even more rancorous and destructive. I’m referring, of course, to a 55-9 vote in the House last week to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto.

Published in Opinion

