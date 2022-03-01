ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Displaying items by tag: veto override

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago

New vote to Free the Smiles would mark first veto override attempt in a year

RALEIGH — The speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives wants colleagues to override the governor’s veto of a bill ending school mask mandates. It would mark the first time in a year that lawmakers have tried to overturn a gubernatorial veto.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Wednesday, 02 October 2019 14:48

More mini-budgets to come, Senate leader says

RALEIGH — State lawmakers will continue to consider mini-budgets. For now.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 16 September 2019 14:00

Veto override may put Medicaid expansion back in play

RALEIGH — The budget passed the N.C. House in a controversial veto override, but the debate over Medicaid expansion is far from over.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 16 September 2019 13:54

It began with flubs. It ended in fury. And it made North Carolina politics even more rancorous and destructive. I’m referring, of course, to a 55-9 vote in the House last week to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto.

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin signs first veto

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced Tuesday he will veto a bill that would create create a new politically-appointed independent policing auditor hired by the Arlington County Board of Supervisors, according to his team. It is the first veto of his term as governor. “The best way to ensure...
RICHMOND, VA
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veto Override#Raleigh#Senate#State#Medicaid#Local News Tagged#Opinion Tagged
The Richmond Observer

Derby's Lambeth reappointed to N.C. Ag Board

DERBY — Richmond County farmer Jim Lambeth was recently nominated to his second term on the N.C. Board of Agriculture. The nomination was announced in a Feb. 25 press release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. From peaches to pine needles, tobacco to chickens, the Lambeth family farm in...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy