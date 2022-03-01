Lenape over Washington Twp. - South Jersey, Group 4 1st round - Girls basketball recap
Kaitlyn King scored 15 points in fourth-seeded Lenape’s 52-26 win over 13th-seeded Washington Township in the first round of the South Jersey,...www.nj.com
Kaitlyn King scored 15 points in fourth-seeded Lenape’s 52-26 win over 13th-seeded Washington Township in the first round of the South Jersey,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0