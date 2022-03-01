ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Hills man indicted for burglary, auto theft

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
 6 days ago
Law (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Cottage Hills man has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury for burglary and auto theft.

Samuel L. Durr, 28, of Cottage Hills, was indicted Feb. 24 for burglary, a Class 1 felony, and three counts of offenses relating to motor vehicles, all class 2 felonies.

The case was originally presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to court documents, between Jan. 16 and Feb. 6, Durr allegedly entered a home in Cottage Hills to commit theft and was found to have three reported stolen Honda motorbikes.

In a separate case, Durr was also indicted for theft over $500, a Class 3 felony.

In that case, Durr allegedly took several laptops, Kindle fire tablets and other electronic devices valued in excess of $500 from another person.

In an unrelated case, three people also were indicted for a July 2021 burglary in Glen Carbon.

Anderson B. Stallings, 57, of St. Peters, Missouri; and Maurice Cooley, 60, and Robert E. Topp, 61, both of St. Louis, were each charged with one count each of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony.

The cases were originally presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

According to court documents, on July 19 the three allegedly entered the Glen Carbon Lowe’s to commit theft and then took stolen ceramic tiles valued at more than $300 back to the store for cash.

Stallings and Topp were originally charged; Cooley’s name was recently added to the indictment.

Also indicted for burglary in a separate case was Jason M. Gresham, 37, listed as homeless out of Granite City. He was indicted for burglary, a Class 1 felony; and burglary, a Class 2 felony.

The case was originally presented by the Granite City Police Department.

On Feb. 10 Gresham allegedly entered the Faith Baptist Church and DSS Market to commit thefts.

In an unrelated case, Berton L. Newton, 30, of Alton was indicted for three counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony.

The case was originally presented by the Wood River Police Department.

On Dec. 1 and 2, Newton and another person allegedly tried to pass bad checks at Beasley’s Convenience Store in Wood River and the Shell Gas Station at 2500 Brown St. in Alton.

On Feb. 10 Newton was indicted for attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, all Class X felonies, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony, relating to a Jan. 22 incident in East Alton; home invasion and armed robbery, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, related to a Jan. 23 incident in Cottage Hills; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, related to a Jan. 8 incident in Alton.

