Riley Ahrens leads Delran over Camden - Girls basketball - South, Group 2 - 1st Round

Joe Bisogno, a Rutgers senior, took his school and the over in a parlay before staking his place in line outside Jersey Mike’s Arena just before 10 a.m. on Sunday. Two hours before tipoff of the heart-racing 59-58 victory, signs warned all comers that the Senior Day game against Penn State was sold out, but Bisogno, working all angles to enter the trapezoid, kept pleading with a security guard at the front gate to let him in.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO