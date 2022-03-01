ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Riley Ahrens leads Delran over Camden - Girls basketball - South, Group 2 - 1st Round

By Mike Byrne
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riley Ahrens sank six 3-pointers in her game-high 27 points as fourth-seeded Delran won at home, 63-38, over 13th-seeded Camden in the first round of...

