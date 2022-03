NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – The Hoag Classic begins Friday at Newport Beach Country Club, one year after the PGA Tour Champions tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “To come here to Newport Beach Country Club and to the area, seeing things getting back to normal, is wonderful,” said Ernie Els, the 2020 tournament champion. Els is among eight World Golf Hall of Fame members in the 80-player field, along with Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal and Vijay Singh. Miguel Angel Jiménez has won two of the season’s first three tournaments on the tour...

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO