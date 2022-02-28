ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buhl, ID
Crime & Safety
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Buhl, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

89-year-old Buhl Woman Victim of Homicide

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Buhl Police say they are investigating the homicide of an 89-year-old woman who’s body was found in the South Hills. Buhl Police identified the victim as Alyce Marlene Armes, her body was found near Ross Falls on February 22, in Rock Creek Canyon. The investigation is...
BUHL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Falls Police#Buhl Police#Klix News Radio
KOOL 96.5

Is It True That Idaho Has Its Own Area 51… Under a Lake?

The American military is large, vast, and oftentimes mysterious. Take Area 51 for example, while many believe they're holding an alien in a secret underground base; they're also known for their testing of military technology, mostly for the Air Force. This is why we were surprised to learn that Bayview, Idaho is home to the (take a huge breath): Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD) Acoustic Research Detachment. A division that, like Area 51, focuses on stealth technology but for our Navy.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin Falls Police Department released a statement about them, claiming they followed all guidelines and described why the cars were needed. The topic has continued to come up, but visual evidence has proven these unmarked cars to be extremely successful.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Road Work Will Close Hankins and Addison in Twin Falls (March 6)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road work at a Twin Falls intersection east of town will force road closures this weekend. The City of Twin Falls announced repair crews will begin work Sunday, March 6, to replace a damaged traffic signal at Hankins Drive and Addison Avenue. The work will shut down the intersection to non-local traffic. "During signal replacement on Sunday, both lanes on Hankins Road South from Falls Avenue to Kimberly Road will be closed to thru traffic. And both lanes on Addison Avenue East from Eastland Drive to Champlin Road will also be closed to thru traffic. Non-local traffic should use Kimberly Road or Falls Avenue, as well as Eastland Drive or Champlin Road, to detour around the project area." said the city in the announcement. The work on the signal should wrap up later Sunday afternoon. The next day, March 7, other crews will begin work on a manhole installation at the same intersection, closing it down again. According to the city, Hankins Road South between Addison Avenue and Elizabeth Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic until March 12.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Family Displaced, House Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke alarms alerted a family to a fire inside their home early Wednesday morning in a Twin Falls neighborhood. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 4:18 a.m. to the 2,000 block of Elizabeth Ave for a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived two adults and one juvenile, along with five dogs, were already out of the home. When firefighters entered they located the fire and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes. About 25 percent of the house was damaged and cannot be lived in. The source and cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Three Twin Falls engine crews and one Rock Creek crew responded; Magic Valley Paramedics assisted. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Small Jerome Apartment Destroyed by Fire

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a small apartment Monday evening. According to Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison, crews were called out at around 8:07 to a nightclub on Main Avenue for a studio apartment on fire on the back side of the building. The small residential section was engulfed in flames however, fire fighters were able to quickly get it under control. The person who lived at the apartment was not inside when the fire started. Chief Harrison said the cause is still under investigation but does not consider it suspicious; it may have been an electrical issue. Two fire crews initially responded while the Jerome Rural Fire Department was called in for more manpower. The nightclub was not damaged by the fire.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Crews Respond to Attic Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Burley that displaced a family. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Albion. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area. A family of five, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the house uninjured. When firefighters entered the home they found the blaze above the living room area and quickly had it under control in about 25 minutes and fully out in about another hour. Ten firefighters along with the chief responded to the blaze. An electrical issue is thought to be the cause of the fire. Estimated damage to the home is around $15,000, according to the fire department. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Car Going the Wrong Way Crashes Into Truck on Interstate Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Sunday sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic on the interstate near Wendell for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, a 29-year-old woman from Hagerman in a Volkswagen Jetta entered Interstate 84 going the wrong direction in the eastbound lane, and crashed with a semi-truck at around 4 a.m. The 28-year-old driver of the semi from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and his passenger were taken to an area hospital; they both had been wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Jetta was not buckled in. The crash blocked traffic for about seven hours while crews cleared the scene.
WENDELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy