ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — At its meeting Thursday night, the Howard County Board of Education voted to make face coverings optional, effective March 1. The board made the decision based on the Maryland State Board of Education’s research-based off-ramp guidance. If 80% of the county is vaccinated or if the county’s transmission rate is “low” or “moderate” for two straight weeks, a mask mandate can be lifted. “As we have seen a decline in cases and transmission in our county, and the optimistic community message from the Health Department this week regarding declining metrics, I believe this is the right time...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO