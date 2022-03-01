Filmmaker Geeta Malik Used Life Experiences for ‘India Sweets and Spices’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According a recent survey, there’s one thing that people associate with Minneapolis, despite all that’s happened in the City of Lakes these last two years. That thing is: the cold. The global travel agency MMGY conducted a survey late last year asking meeting planners a question focused on Minneapolis. They wanted to know what three words came to mind when thinking of the largest city in Minnesota. The information gathered produced the word cloud below. (credit: MMGY Travel) Clearly, the frigid winter weather was the first thing that came to mind for most of the planners. According to MMGY, 57 people responded with cold. The next most common answers were “Friendly” (8), “Riots (6), “Affordable” (5), and “Snow” (5). Other notable words in the infographic include Prince, George Floyd, Mall of America, “Crime,” “Boring,” and “Walkable.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO