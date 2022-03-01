ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomas Satoransky officially re-signs with Wizards

 6 days ago

The Washington Wizards officially signed guard Tomas Satoransky Monday, two days after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs following a reported contract buyout.

Official terms were not announced by the Wizards, who originally drafted the Czech native in 2012. Satoransky played his first three NBA seasons with Washington from 2016-19.

The Wizards also mark the 30-year-old’s third team just this month. After beginning this season with New Orleans, he was part of a multi-player trade on Feb. 8 that sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a move that shipped CJ McCollum to the Pelicans. The next day Satoransky was dealt again, this time to San Antonio in a three-team trade that also involved the Utah Jazz.

Satoransky has appeared mostly as a reserve this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 assists per game over 33 outings (three starts).

A second-round draft pick by the Wizards in 2012, the Czech Republic native has career averages of 7.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 366 games (172 starts) with the Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Pelicans and Spurs.

–Field Level Media

