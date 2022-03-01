ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets coach Steve Nash enters COVID protocol

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol Monday evening, shortly before the Nets hosted the Toronto Raptors.

Longtime Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn, also a former head coach with the Orlando Magic, took over head-coaching duties in Nash’s absence. It’s unknown how much time Nash will miss.

Nash spoke to reporters before the game and indicated he likely returned a positive test close to game time. In his second season as head coach, Nash has an 80-53 regular-season record. The Nets lost in seven games to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

The Nets, who began the night eighth in the East at 32-29, began a home-and-home with seventh-place Toronto (32-27) on Monday. They’ll play at the Raptors on Tuesday night.

–Field Level Media

