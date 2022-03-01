ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Legion drop Decemate from CDL roster

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

The Paris Legion released Jacob “Decemate” Cato on Monday.

Decemate only stayed with Paris for less than four months after arriving in November. The 24-year-old American has also played in Call of Duty League for the Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge and New York Subliners, the latter as a stand-in.

“Today we say thank you and goodbye to @Decemate for his time serving on the Legion. Wishing him nothing but the best going forward,” the Legion said on social media.

The Legion appear to be shaking things up after an 0-5 start to the new season. They are the only CDL team without a victory through three weeks of qualifying matches.

Dot Esports reported last week that Paris was looking into replacing Decemate and Tyler “FeLo” Johnson with Challengers Circuit players Thomas “GRVTY” Malin and Bryan “Jimbo” Sabman. FeLo remains on the Legion roster as of Monday.

–Field Level Media

