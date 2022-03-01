ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Added to injury report

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

James is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to left...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oklahoman

OKC Thunder Sports Minute

The good news is the Thunder keeps trying hard. Some of the players don't like using "young" and "lack of experience" as reasons for an ugly win-loss record, although in the long run the team is rebuilding via youth.  What they can't deny, though, are the injuries that have depleted the roster and leading...
NBA

