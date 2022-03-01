Virginia Beach School Board member removed from Youngkin’s education working group after ESL comments

Virginia Beach School Board member Victoria Manning was removed from a state educational working group after a controversial social media post about educating children who didn’t grow up speaking English.

Following a presentation during a board meeting last week about the school division’s growing English as a Second Language program, Manning posted comments that questioned the cost and necessity of teaching ESL students, drawing criticism from fellow board members and the superintendent.

“(Virginia Beach) schools has 300 additional ESL students in the past year. Most are from South America,” Manning wrote. “Our ESL budget has increased over $1 million in two years. Continuing to educate South Americans is not sustainable.”

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera condemned Manning’s comments on Monday.

“We wholly condemn Mrs. Manning’s comments. They are completely unacceptable and are in absolute opposition to the Youngkin administration’s commitment to educate and prepare every child in the Commonwealth for success in life. Victoria Manning will no longer participate in our working group,” Guidera said.

Manning said her comment was in response to the school administration proposing the school division hire eight additional ESL teachers.

In an interview Friday with The Virginian-Pilot, Manning said she was advocating “for sustainability for all students” and agrees the division should teach all students. She also said her main concern is having to hire additional ESL teachers and enroll more students, coupled with trying fill existing teacher vacancies and teaching kids who attend Virginia Beach schools.

Manning has since released a statement on her campaign website .

“Teachers are already overburdened in their workload and are being required to continue to shoulder more and more work and that is unsustainable,” Manning wrote. “There is a teacher shortage and without teachers and proper funding, the current path is unsustainable.”

According to Virginia Beach schools, 2,084 students — 3% of the student population — qualify for ESL services, up from 1,774 last fall and 1,419 in fall 2020. Spanish is the most common first language among the division’s ESL students, followed by Tagalog, Mandarin Chinese and Vietnamese.

Staff writer Sierra Jenkins contributed to this report.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com