Spirit of Acadiana: The zydeco courage of athlete Daniel Allemond

"And just being here, doing what I love, with the people I love, family and friends out here, so many people I saw, cheering me on, that meant a lot to me," says Daniel Allemond, as he recalls finishing the 2021 Zydeco Marathon. "I love this, and just to see how far I can push my mind and my body, just like cancer."

The Zydeco Marathon returns March 12 and 13th, downtown Lafayette. One of the participants is a great guy: he's dedicated, inspiration, courageous. His name? Daniel Allemond.

His life has been a marathon in more ways than one. 2015—and just after he got married to Maggie, he learned the true meaning of the wedding vow phrase "..in sickness and in health."

"But four months into our marriage, sickness and health came into play," says Allemond. "I was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia."

But the triathlete pushed through it, even as his first cancer journey lasted three years. "I've had over 100 infusions of chemo and and to date, I've had 15 bone marrow biopsies. I've had like 25 lumbar punctures."

Remission came in 2018, and things were moving along. He ran the 2021 Zydeco, but, last year also brought back Daniel's cancer and the need for a stem cell transplant.

"My father was my donor," adds a proud Allemond. "I always tell people, my father was part of bringing me into this life, and he had the opportunity of saving my life."

And 2021 brought one more blessing. In early December, came William, a child he and his wife weren't sure they'd be able to have. "I kept his ultrasound on my wall. That and running... kept me."

Daniel Allemond's life has been an extreme marathon. But what he's accomplished? And what he can tell others? That says so much about how all of us should approach anything called a challenge.

"I always say to people, I've been through cancer now twice," surmises Allemond. "I know how far I can push my mind and my body. For me, a marathon and iron man is very similar. How far can you push?"

