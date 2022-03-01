Paterson raises Ukrainian flag at City Hall to honor citizens killed in Russian invasion
Paterson officials and the Ukrainian Congress Committee raised the Ukrainian flag at City Hall Monday.
The flag-raising ceremony was meant to honor the hundreds of Ukrainian citizens killed since Russia's attack began.
"Despite harsh circumstances, Ukrainian spirit remains strong,” says Marika Duplak, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.
