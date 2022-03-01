ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson raises Ukrainian flag at City Hall to honor citizens killed in Russian invasion

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Paterson officials and the Ukrainian Congress Committee raised the Ukrainian flag at City Hall Monday.

The flag-raising ceremony was meant to honor the hundreds of Ukrainian citizens killed since Russia's attack began.

"Despite harsh circumstances, Ukrainian spirit remains strong,” says Marika Duplak, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

