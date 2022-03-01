ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Judge to decide on trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

By DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiIax_0eRqG9AE00

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to rule on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson set a Tuesday afternoon video conference to determine if Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will stand trial.

They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts and attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. They are accused of aiding six others who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor.

Five others have been charged in state courts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Kidnap#Ap#Democratic
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy