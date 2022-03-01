Dinosaur exhibit returns to Nashville Zoo after eight years

Dinosaurs have arrived at the Nashville Zoo.

Several of the life-like creatures were moved into place on Monday morning for DinoTrek, which will open in March. The exhibit is returning to the zoo for the first time since 2014.

"I think this is an amazing setting. I've been to several zoos that hosted this dinosaur exhibit and this is by far one of the most amazing settings because it's out in the woods, no other animals around, you're immersed into the experience of seeing dinosaurs," said Roger Torbet, director of education for the Nashville Zoo.

This exhibit features life-size, animatronic dinosaurs, that are 25 feet tall and more than 5,000 pounds. It will have a wooden trail and more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will have features that include growling, hissing and even spitting.

"When you walk in front of these things, all of a sudden, you feel like an 8-year-old again," Torbet said. "There's just that awe and wonder that you experience, it's amazing. It's a winding pathway with a raised platform that goes through the woods and it ends with a swinging bridge. The T-Rex... is going to be so loud that the bridge will vibrate. So it's going to be so intense."

DinoTrek will run from March 11 through the end of July. There is an extra $4 charge to enter. You can purchase tickets at the front when you come in, or later at the dinosaur area.