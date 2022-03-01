ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More baby formula recalled after infant death: FDA

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsyLG_0eRqFpkM00

(NEXSTAR) – More baby formula has been recalled after another infant death was reported, federal officials announced Monday. In total, five cases of infant illness after being exposed to certain brands of formula have been included in the investigation.

More recent recalls

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed an investigation was underway following consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. In all of the reported cases, the infants are said to have consumed a powdered formula from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

As a result of the investigation, batches of product from three different brands – Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare – have been recalled. Monday, the FDA added another lot of Similac formula to the recall list.

In exclusive News 3 interview, Gov. Kemp addresses vacant Muscogee DA job

The FDA reports an additional infant has died, and a Cronobacter infection may have been a contributing factor. This infant reportedly consumed Similac PM 60/40. After the FDA and CDC informed Abbott Nutrition, the company issued a voluntary recall for the affected product: Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case).

Only those products with matching codes are included in this addition to the recall.

According to Abbott Nutrition , “no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii . ” Recently tested samples from the above lots were also negative for Cronobacter.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections, such as sepsis or meningitis, according to the CDC . Cronobacter infections are often serious in infants and can lead to death. Salmonella, a group of bacteria, can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever.

Within this investigation are four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one complaint of Salmonella Newport. All five resulted in hospitalization, and Cronobacter may have contributed to two total deaths, the FDA says .

Aside from vodka, what does the US import from Russia?

Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered formulas included in the recall have all three items below, according to the FDA:

  • The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
  • The code has K8, SH, or Z2
  • The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later

If you’re unsure whether your formula is included in this recall, you can search your lot number on Abbott Nutrition’s website.

If you have used these products and are concerned about the health of your child, the FDA recommends speaking with your health care provider. If your child begins experiencing symptoms of Cronobacter or salmonella, notify your healthcare provider and seek medical attention for your child immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Tallassee shooting, suspected gunman in custody

Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) –  A Tallassee man is expected to face a Murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed a woman inside a manufacturing facility Friday morning.  According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. […]
TALLASSEE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Infants#Nexstar#Cronobacter#Salmonella Newport#Abbott Nutrition#Muscogee Da#Cdc
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Andrews Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of Andrews Rd. has been blocked off by crime scene tape in front of A&N Automotive. Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office were still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Tallassee police investigating shooting inside manufacturing facility

Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are searching for a shooter who injured at least one person inside a manufacturing facility Friday around lunchtime Tallassee. Their condition is unknown.  According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Civic Center parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Multiple police units are on scene near the skate center and crime scene tape is up. Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm one man was shot. He has been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at Piggly Wiggly on River Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road. Police responded to the area Friday evening. The store is located at 4916 River Road News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Crime scene tape is up in the store’s parking […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO: Woman hits, kills boyfriend with car on I-10

UPDATE (3/6 11:19 a.m.): An official with the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Henry Hernandez, 48, and the suspect is Johana Suarez, 37. According to officials, both were from Miami and were in a romantic relationship. More News from WRBL MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Teen suspects in Muscogee County deputy shooting make first court appearances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The three Columbus teenagers accused of shooting a Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday made their first court appearances Monday morning. Claudie Thompson, 18, Vincente Perez-Lopez, 17, and Adarius Hamilton, 17, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy