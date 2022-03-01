Authorities Seek Suspect Who Set Multiple Rubbish Fires In Venice

VENICE (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to identify a man suspected of lighting a series of rubbish fires in Venice.

The man set several fires Saturday on Flower Court between Sixth and Seventh avenues before continuing westbound and setting additional rubbish fires on Paloma Court between Pacific Avenue and Speedway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 25 and 35 who stands about 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has a thin build, thin mustache and an earring in his right ear. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a blue design, blue pants, black croc shoes, multiple rings, a shell necklace and brown USS Iowa ball cap.

Anyone with information on the fires or who can identify the suspect was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.