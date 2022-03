DUNEDIN, Fla. -- While Spring Training this year hasn’t exactly been typical, the Blue Jays are grateful that some things have moved in a more “normal” direction. This past offseason was really the first time the player development staff was able to use the newly renovated facilities in Dunedin to its fullest potential. It was opened for use in 2020, but not until after Spring Training, and the staff had to be extremely careful in using indoor spaces to be safe and conform to protocols. That continued into 2021, so it was really during instructs and this spring that the organization could really benefit from all of the bells and whistles, while still being mindful of COVID.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO