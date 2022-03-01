ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Rogers company owner, former CEO charged with workers’ comp fraud, kickback conspiracy

By Justin Trobaugh
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both the former owner of a Rogers-based medical supply and billing company and its former chief executive officer have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in three separate conspiracies to defraud the U.S. government and private workers’ compensations insurers.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, Hunter Matthew Burroughs, 42, and Stephen Keith Andrews, 48, are charged with a billing and kickback fraud scheme with multiple physicians and medical clinics, and separate frauds with two Louisiana physicians to ship medications to them from Arkansas and distribute those medications from their clinics in violation of Louisana laws.

A federal grand jury in Fort Smith returned a 12-count indictment, charging Burroughs and Andrews each with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and eight counts of wire fraud.

The release says Burroughs was charged with wire fraud for falsifying emails he provided in a civil lawsuit involving his sale of the company.

The release says Burroughs found the Rogers company in 2011, and Andrews served as the company’s chief executive officer.

The two defrauded both federal and private workers’ compensation insurers in schemes that ran until 2017, according to the release.

The release says Burroughs, Andrews, and other individuals associated with the Rogers company recruited physicians to dispense pain creams and patches to their workers’ compensation patients by offering them a split of the profits collected from successfully billing insurers, typically 50%.

One physician was Robert Dale Bernauer, Sr. who ran a clinic in Lake Charles, La. Bernauer pleaded guilty to his role in the same conspiracy on July 30, 2021.

The release says Burroughs and Andrews conspired separately with Bernauer and with another Louisiana physician to have the Rogers company ship medications to the doctors, and bill insurers for their prescriptions, despite knowing neither physician had the required Louisiana license to dispense medications from his clinic.

Burroughs is also charged in a separate count with attempting to defraud a Florida court and the Florida corporation to which he sold the medical supply and billing company, according to the release.

The release says Burroughs falsified five emails he provided as discovery in a civil lawsuit he had filed against the Florida company and then testified falsely about the emails in a sworn deposition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

