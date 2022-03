With the Senate stalled on passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation — and as Congress is poised to fall under Republican control again — the only medium-term hope for action to combat climate change may rest with the federal government. But in a matter of days, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case challenging the Biden administration’s yet-to-be announced carbon emission regulations for power plants. The outcome will determine not only the fate of those specific regulations but also whether the federal government can implement any rules or regulations covering a wide array of economic activity beyond just climate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO