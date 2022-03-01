Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver, Injured Passenger In Montco: PD

Lower Moreland Township police Photo Credit: Lower Moreland Township Police Department

Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a single-car crash that killed a driver and injured a passenger in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The motorist was traveling near Red Lion Road and Philmont Avenue in Lower Moreland when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a pedestrian bridge around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Lower Moreland Township police said.

The driver and their passenger were subsequently taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The driver's name is being withheld pending notification to their next of kin.

The road was closed for several hours as crews investigated the scene.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lower Moreland Police at 215-947-3132.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.