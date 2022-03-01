ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama could put GOP in ‘very difficult position’ in 2024: former Trump official

By Joe Tacopino
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago
Michelle Obama has repeatedly expressed her desire to remain away from politics -- even though she gets asked "all the time." Getty Images

Michelle Obama could put Republicans in a “very difficult position” if she decided to run for president in 2024, a former Trump official said.

The former first lady is a “completely plausible” candidate for the Democratic nomination, Monica Crowley said during a panel discussion last week, despite the fact that President Biden has vowed to run for re-election.

“If they were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very difficult position because they’d reach for a candidate who is completely plausible, very popular, and immune to criticism,” Crowley said at the Conservative Political Action Committee.

“Also, when you think about her positioning, she spoke as a DNC keynote speaker in 2020, she wrote her autobiography and did a 50-city tour, she has massive Netflix and Spotify deals, and she’s got a voting rights group alongside Stacey Abrams.”

Oprah Winfrey interviews former first lady Michelle Obama as she kicks off her “Becoming” arena book tour on November 13, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.
Monica Crowley attends the The Hill, Extra And The Embassy Of Canada Celebrate The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend on April 24, 2015, in Washington, DC.

Crowley, a political commentator and former Fox News contributor, was speaking on a panel with GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, right-wing activist Jack Posobiec and author Kurt Schlichter.

Obama has repeatedly expressed her desire to remain away from politics — even though she gets asked “all the time.”

“It’s not something that I’m interested in, or would ever do — ever,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

GOD WINS
6d ago

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤡👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👹👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👺👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈

Michael
6d ago

They’re right! Millions voted for Biden while he coward in his basement. They’d vote for her in a minute, and she’d get NO questions from the media!

Laurene
6d ago

She screwed up the schools lunch program and you think she can run a country?

New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
Bloomberg

Ukraine Update: Russian Jet Heads to U.S. to Pick Up Diplomats

Russian shelling resumed in violation of a brokered temporary ceasefire, hours after a mass evacuation started Saturday from Mariupol and Volnovakha. About 215,000 women, children and elderly had been expected to flee, with the Red Cross to guarantee the ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday blasted NATO as “weak”...
WORLD
