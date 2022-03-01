ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he’s trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSTTH_0eRqDhrM00

( The Hill ) – “Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced on social media that he is trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested.

The professional dancer announced in a video posted to Instagram that he is going to start navigating his way out of the country as it continues to be assaulted by Russia.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ posts live updates as he heads for Kyiv bomb shelter

“I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous, but I think it’s going to be all right. I know it’s going to be OK,” he told his followers.

He requested that people not panic if he isn’t providing frequent updates, given the situation.

His decision to leave the country comes after he had a “reality check” after being arrested, Chmerkovskiy said. He did not provide any details about what prompted the arrest.

Ukrainian defenders who told Russian warship to ‘Go f— yourself’ survived

“A lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, has been posting updates to his Instagram since Russia launched an invasion into the country last week.

He noted in a previous post that he felt fortunate to hold a U.S. passport. “I know that, at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport, and I have a way out,” he said. “A lot of people do not, and it’s f—ing nonsense.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans to Leave Ukraine, Says He Was Arrested

On his way home — hopefully. Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he was arrested amid the conflict in Ukraine and is now trying to make his way back to the United States. “At one point I got arrested, like, a foot outside of here,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 42, said in a video shared via Instagram on Monday, February 28. “But again, all good, promise. But that was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Dancing With The Stars#Ukrainian#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Younger brother of pink-haired girl shot dead with her parents in Ukraine has died

The younger brother of a pink-haired schoolgirl who died alongside their parents after being shot near Kyiv, Ukraine has now passed away.Five-year-old Semyon was left fighting for his life along with his 13-year-old sister, Sofia, after their family attempted the flee the country but he died on Wednesday, according to a family friend.His sister, 10-year-old Polina and their parents, Anton Kudrin and Svetlana Zapadynskaya, were reportedly killed by Russian troops as the family were in a car trying to leave Kyiv.A picture of pink-haired Polina was shared on Wednesday by the deputy mayor of Kyiv, Volodymyr Bondarenko, who said: “Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
WANE 15

‘From Where I Sit’ inspires and is Positively FW!

For the past three years, Halsey Blocher has written a column for SMA News Today called ‘From Where I Sit.’The column offers glimpses into everyday day life of someone living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. In her very first column Halsey wrote: I would love to tell you about what life looks like from where I […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy