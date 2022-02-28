ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Golf Lounge 18 to open in Peabody this March

By Daily Item Staff
 6 days ago
The world of virtual golf has been growing by leaps and bounds for the past several years, and now Peabody will be getting in on the action as Golf Lounge 18 has announced it is opening its first location in Massachusetts at the Northshore Mall.

The Peabody location — Golf Lounge 18’s first location in Massachusetts and fifth location throughout the Northeast — is set to open in late March.

Golf Lounge 18 gives golfers and non-golfers alike a chance to come and experience a new way to play golf in one of its eight indoor simulator bays, powered by state-of-the-art Trackman 4 technology.

Starting at $55 per hour, guests can reserve one of the eight golf bays, which can accommodate up to six golfers. Guests may bring their own clubs or use those supplied by the facility.

“Despite the very difficult circumstances of the past two years, Mayor Bettencourt is encouraged that new businesses continue to open their doors in Peabody,” said Chris Ryder, Peabody Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr.’s chief of staff. “Golf Lounge 18 has found an ideal home at the Northshore Mall, which itself has come roaring back from the darkest days of the pandemic.”

Golf Lounge 18’s eight simulator bays will have more than 165 different golf courses to choose

from, and the facility will also offer lessons with PGA professionals, club fittings and various golf leagues for men, women and children. Its full bar and kitchen will feature 12 beers on tap — sourced from local breweries such as Notch, Night Shift, and True North.

“We wanted to build a place for golf enthusiasts to participate when time, weather and

traffic prevent traditional play,” said Christopher Botti, director of business development. “The

Northshore Mall is an ideal location because of the passionate golfing community in the area. We are thrilled to make golf available year round.”

As Peabody’s newest resident, Golf Lounge 18 is dedicated to being active in the community by

giving back and sponsoring local charities and organizations.

Golf Lounge 18 will hold a grand opening ceremony in late March — at a date to be determined — where it will be giving away two all-inclusive tickets to the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.

For more information on Golf Lounge 18, visit www.golflounge18.com .

