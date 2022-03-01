KC-area nurseries prepping for spring weather this week

OLATHE, Kan. — Get your green thumbs ready: Tuesday marks the first day of March, and gardeners are itching to get digging in the dirt soon.

It’s the beginning of a busy season at the Grass Pad in Olathe. Store manager Richard Peeper said they saw a 50% increase in foot traffic over the weekend.

“Anytime the sun comes out, we start putting smiles on, and the lines start getting longer,” Peeper said.

He said it’s time to evaluate your yard.

“Let’s clean up all the heavy piles of leaves. There’s matted down debris, let’s go ahead and rake that up, clean that up,” Peeper said.

“You may even want to get the mower out there and knock it down maybe a notch lower than you normally mow. That’s really going to take off the dead tops to the grass and let the green stuff come up through and really show.”

Peeper said to remember it was extremely dry last fall going into Christmas. If you see any dead spots bigger than a dinner plate, break out the seed.

Then, feed the yard. Peeper said get it growing with fertilizer.

Nick Bray has 5 acres to tend. He plans to tackle them all this week in 60- and 70-degree weather.

“Wednesday it’s supposed to be in the 70s. So I’m really looking forward to it, taking care of the area around the pond and getting it ready for fishing season coming up,” Bray said.

The FOX4 Weather Team said Kansas City usually sees the last frost around April 8, that’s the average.

Keep in mind, we can still get freezing temps in early May. You just need to be prepared to cover or replace.

If you’re dying to dig some holes and get something in the ground now, Peeper said onion sets and seed potatoes are the way to go.

“These will handle cold weather,” Peeper said. “So feel free to get these in the ground.”

He said the middle of March is a good time to plant cold weather tolerant plants and flowers. As well as vegetables, like broccoli, spinach, cabbage and lettuce.

If something is frost sensitive, hold off on putting those in the ground until mid to late April.

