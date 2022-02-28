ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazarian drops out of assembly race, announces 2024 LA City Council run

By City News Service Inc.
Reversing course, Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, D- North Hollywood, announced Monday he will not seek election for the newly created 44th Assembly District, but rather plans to run in 2024 to replace City Councilman Paul Krekorian, who cannot seek another term due to term limits.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the residents of the 46th Assembly District in our State Capitol for the past 10 years, so please know that I have not come to this decision lightly,” Nazarian said in his announcement Monday.

Nazarian, who represents the 46th Assembly District, had previously announced his run for the 44th AD.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, is also running to represent the new district, which was created during last year’s redistricting process and encompasses parts of both Assembly members’ districts, including the neighborhoods and cities of Sunland-Tujunga, La Crescenta, Burbank and Glendale.

Nazarian added Monday that he seemed to have a “clear road to victory” but it would come at the expense of “extreme divisiveness that would have torn our communities apart at a time when we need unity and healing rather than division.”

He said he plans to run in 2024 to replace Krekorian to represent Council District 2 in the Los Angeles City Council. That district includes the neighborhoods North Hollywood, Valley Glen, Toluca Lake and more.

HeySoCal

