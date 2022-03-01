UCLA report uncovers pandemic challenges faced by Black workers in SoCal

Researchers have been steadily gathering important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. Two years into the pandemic, these findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging. As a cognitive neuroscientist, I have focused in my past research on understanding how normal brain changes related to aging affect people’s ability to think and move – particularly in middle age and beyond. But as evidence came in showing that COVID-19 could affect the body and brain for months following infection, my research team shifted some of its...

