ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls County Arrest Man after SWAT Response Near Curry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls County man is facing several charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a neighbor that resulted in an hours-long stand-off Saturday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Dudley Macneil, 66, is facing felony aggravated assault following the nine-hour long standoff with the SWAT team and sheriff's deputies.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

There Are Currently Over 1,080 Active Twin Falls County Warrants

For those living in Twin Falls County who might not know, each day the sheriff's office updates records regarding individuals who are being arraigned for various crimes, those who have been recently arrested or released, and people who have broken the law and have active warrants out. The current number of active warrants for the county is well over 1,000, according to data available to everyone online.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Investigating Road Rage on 3700 North

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were forced off the road in a road rage incident Thursday afternoon southwest of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a driver in a white SUV forced multiple people off the road at around 5:20 p.m. on 3700 N between 2600 and 2800 East. The SUV had been headed west. The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or were one of those forced off the road, to call the area dispatch center, SIRCOMM, at 208-735-1911 to speak with a deputy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buhl, ID
Crime & Safety
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Buhl, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Don’t be a Crash Dummy During Idaho Construction Season

A pair of state troopers told me Idaho has two seasons. Winter and construction! The latter of which will soon be starting. What do most people do when they come upon a construction zone? Slow down and follow directions and, yet. Every year people die needlessly. Sometimes the people who are working on the project. Often it’s law enforcement directing traffic. Or the driver who ignored the warnings.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Bellevue Coffee Shop Killing Civil Trial Set for April

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A civil trial is set to take place in a Blaine County courtroom this April regarding the murder/suicide at a Bellevue coffee shop in 2020. According to court documents, the family of Ashley Midby is suing the estate of her former boyfriend, the Hailey Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff's Office, and Bellevue Marshal's Office alleging the mishandling of events that lead up to her murder. The lawsuit claims wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotion distress, intentional infliction of emotion distress, negligence of all law enforcement agencies involved, and violation of substantive due process. According to Idaho State Police, on October 22, troopers were called to a coffee shop on Main Street in Bellevue where 28-year-old Jared Murphy and 34-year-old Ashley Midby were found dead, shot to death. Investigators determined it was a murder-suicide. At the time Murphy was a police officer with the City of Hailey.
BELLEVUE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Falls Police#Buhl Police#Klix News Radio
98.3 The Snake

Man in Stolen Jeep Arrested by Idaho State Police after Chase

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Washington man is behind bars following a high-speed police pursuit in a Jeep Tuesday on the interstate near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, Kyle Sherwood, 25, was charged with eluding an officer and grand theft for running from Mountain Home Police and ISP troopers Tuesday afternoon. Allegedly the man had left a gas station without paying and it was later learned the Jeep had been stolen out of Colorado. The driver got on Interstate 84 and headed west reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to ISP. Troopers used a spike stripe to stop the Jeep, which deflated the tires, but the driver continued on into Ada County. The driver got off the interstate where a trooper was able to use his patrol car to stop the Jeep. Sherwood was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment and later released into police custody.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
98.3 The Snake

House Under Renovation Catches Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning near Burley. According the City of Burley Fire Department, just after midnight, a fire broke out at a house southeast of town. When the first crews arrived the structure was engulfed by flames. Fire crews from Declo were called to help put out the blaze. The house was not occupied because it was under renovation. No injuries were reported. It took several hours before the fire was completely under control and out.
BURLEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.3 The Snake

Treasure Valley Moms Go Wild: Allegedly Steal Restaurant Sign

A Treasure Valley area restaurant is looking for a pair of self-proclaimed 'moms gone wild' who allegedly heisted their restaurant sign. Fanci Freez is a Boise area hamburger and shakes diner that makes some of the best burgers and shakes in the Boise area. I know because I've been there and have eaten more than my weight in food during a recent visit.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Kuna Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash Saturday

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Kuna man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the man was identified as Joshua Dombi who was killed Saturday afternoon while snowmobiling south of the Beseech Stage Stop on Warre Wagon Road northeast of McCall. The person that reported the crash said the snowmobiler had hit a tree and was unconscious. "Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching McCall Fire and Rescue. Life Flight was also dispatched. It was later learned that CPR was in progress," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

2022 Filer Gun Show Coming Up Later This Month

Living in Idaho, owning a gun is pretty much a requirement. It has been a joke that when you move here, they hand you a gun at the border and if you buy a home a gun comes with it as well. While these are not true, it does show how popular they are in the state and especially in the Twin Falls area. If you don't own one you should, and if you do own one you should own more. A great place to find everything you need is often at gun shows and there is one taking place this month in the Twin Falls area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Family Displaced, House Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke alarms alerted a family to a fire inside their home early Wednesday morning in a Twin Falls neighborhood. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 4:18 a.m. to the 2,000 block of Elizabeth Ave for a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived two adults and one juvenile, along with five dogs, were already out of the home. When firefighters entered they located the fire and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes. About 25 percent of the house was damaged and cannot be lived in. The source and cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Three Twin Falls engine crews and one Rock Creek crew responded; Magic Valley Paramedics assisted. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Small Jerome Apartment Destroyed by Fire

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a small apartment Monday evening. According to Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison, crews were called out at around 8:07 to a nightclub on Main Avenue for a studio apartment on fire on the back side of the building. The small residential section was engulfed in flames however, fire fighters were able to quickly get it under control. The person who lived at the apartment was not inside when the fire started. Chief Harrison said the cause is still under investigation but does not consider it suspicious; it may have been an electrical issue. Two fire crews initially responded while the Jerome Rural Fire Department was called in for more manpower. The nightclub was not damaged by the fire.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Buhl Has Furry Adorable Residents Taking Over the Town

The wildlife in Idaho is beautiful, sometimes cute, sometimes dangerous, and can be delicious too. The wild animals in the area are a huge part of living in Idaho, and it is not uncommon to see some sort of beautiful creature every day. It doesn't take long to find out which animals are overpopulated and which ones are rare to see. It is common knowledge that rock chucks are everywhere and seem to take over certain parts of town, but there is another animal that is quickly taking over a town in Twin Falls county.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Crews Respond to Attic Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Burley that displaced a family. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Albion. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area. A family of five, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the house uninjured. When firefighters entered the home they found the blaze above the living room area and quickly had it under control in about 25 minutes and fully out in about another hour. Ten firefighters along with the chief responded to the blaze. An electrical issue is thought to be the cause of the fire. Estimated damage to the home is around $15,000, according to the fire department. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy