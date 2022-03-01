ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

‘These people are dying right now for no reason’: Messages from Ukraine reach Northeast Ohio

By Dave Nethers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – From his home in Lakewood , Isaac Barley follows the heartbreaking story of a friend in Ukraine through messages and photos, trying to process the cruelty and inhumanity of a Russian invasion of his friend’s home country.

The messages come in one after another.

“He’s texting right now. Belarus rockets are launched, right now.,” Barley said while his friend was messaging early Monday afternoon.

“Nikolaev, Kiev are heavily attacked right now with rockets,” another message reads. Still another says “I just saw it in telegram. Kiev and Karkov are under airstrike right now.”

And they keep coming.

“He’s sending videos from other parts of the country that are pretty horrific and they are things that we are not seeing,” said Barley.

The two became acquainted playing an online Star Wars game. Now, they chat about a real war from which his friend, a husband and father, cannot escape.

While the exchange of messages continued during an interview with FOX 8, Barley’s friend chose not to go on camera out of fear. He did, however, want his words aired in a desperate effort to try and share with the outside world what citizens of the Ukraine are living through.

“The only thing I can think of to do to try and stop the trajectory of where I see this going is to try to create awareness within the world as to what’s happening,” said Barley.

When asked how he feels reading the messages, Barley says simply, “Anger. I want to help him.”

Among the players who are on the same messaging apps are residents of Russia, some of whom appear to sympathize with their Ukrainian neighbors.

Others seem to only understand the propaganda they have heard from the Russian government.

“Actually, I find it quite good. He (Vladimir Putin) controls half of the country and pushing Ukraine with minimum blood spilled the last part is the most difficult thing to achieve. If Russia wanted to just walk over Ukraine, it would end it in 24 hours,” said one of the Russian citizens.

Barley responds by sharing the messages from his friend and the, often graphic, photos and videos that his friend has shared with him from around Ukraine.

“This is what’s happening now. These people are dying right now for no reason at all. There’s no peace,” said Barley.

