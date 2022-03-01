Selena Gomez Wore the Cutest Free People Skirt That's Bound to Sell Out

You can take one scroll through my Instagram profile, and within seconds, it will become abundantly clear that I love to play with color. But you'll also notice that a lot of my outfits revolve around a neutral basic of some sort to keep my everyday style balanced. I like to think that my wardrobe is becoming that happy medium between bold colors and classic neutrals, but as a new season approaches, I'm leaning more toward those classic neutrals that I'll be able to wear on repeat. Veronica Beard's Cult Classics collection has just what I'm looking for. I just know that the blazers, cotton tees, and straight-leg jeans will be seamless additions to my wardrobe (and Instagram). These are the pieces you grab both when you have no idea what to wear and when you know exactly what to wear. I'm a firm believer in investing in closet staples like the ones I've handpicked for you below. If you're looking for some new closet heroes, just keep scrolling.

