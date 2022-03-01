Sacramento City Unified families share mixed feelings about new mask policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Schoolchildren in California will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

“Honestly, I don’t like them at all; this is just really great news,” a Sutter Middle School eighth grader told FOX40.

The Calfornia Teachers Association said in a statement Monday that reactions “will be mixed.”

“I think until it’s really all cleared up, the kids should still wear them,” parent Cassandra Tryon said.

The state’s mask rules go from requirement to recommendation after March 11, but local areas can keep stricter rules in place.

“My opinion is students should wear the masks,” grandparent Sylvia Jiminez said. “I’m a high-risk person with health problems, and my granddaughter lives with me, so I don’t want her to get me sick.”

Sacramento City Unified School District has not said if they will drop the mask mandate when the state does, but a decision may be coming Thursday.

SCUSD will communicate any potential updates to our Health & Safety Guidelines regarding masking at the upcoming March 3 Board meeting and in a subsequent communication to District families. Sacramento City Unified School District

We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families. Calfornia Teachers Association

The state stressed that no one who wants to wear a mask will be prevented from doing so.

