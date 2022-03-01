ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Unified families share mixed feelings about new mask policies

By Karma Dickerson, Anisca Miles
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZ30n_0eRqAbfd00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Schoolchildren in California will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

“Honestly, I don’t like them at all; this is just really great news,” a Sutter Middle School eighth grader told FOX40.

The Calfornia Teachers Association said in a statement Monday that reactions “will be mixed.”

California, Oregon and Washington lifting mask mandates in March

“I think until it’s really all cleared up, the kids should still wear them,” parent Cassandra Tryon said.

The state’s mask rules go from requirement to recommendation after March 11, but local areas can keep stricter rules in place.

“My opinion is students should wear the masks,” grandparent Sylvia Jiminez said. “I’m a high-risk person with health problems, and my granddaughter lives with me, so I don’t want her to get me sick.”

Sacramento City Unified School District has not said if they will drop the mask mandate when the state does, but a decision may be coming Thursday.

San Juan families demonstrate as state announces new mask guidance

SCUSD will communicate any potential updates to our Health & Safety Guidelines regarding masking at the upcoming March 3 Board meeting and in a subsequent communication to District families.

Sacramento City Unified School District

We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families.

Calfornia Teachers Association

The state stressed that no one who wants to wear a mask will be prevented from doing so.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

California hit a cumulative 1M plug-in vehicles; aims for 5M by 2030

(Green Car Reports) — California drivers have now bought a cumulative one million plug-in vehicles, according to data recently posted by the California Energy Commission.  The updated figures were heralded by the EV advocacy group Veloz, celebrating Californians’ milestone of “1 million electric vehicles (EVs) sold”—the first state to reach this total.  But it’s not quite […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento’s gas price average surpasses $5: AAA

(KTXL) — Gas prices in California increased to an average of over $5 on Friday, according to data from AAA.  The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Friday was $5.07, a 34 cent increase from last week. According to AAA’s data, the average price of gas in Sacramento went up to $5.03 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
City
Washington, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
FOX40

California bill would allow abortions by solo nurse practitioners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill announced Thursday in the California Legislature would let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor — part of a plan to prepare for a potential influx of patients from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban or severely restrict the procedure. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What is Gov. Newsom’s CARE Court plan for California’s homeless?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Thursday that could force some homeless people into mental health treatment.  The plan is called CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court and will rely heavily on county justice systems to order that treatment.   Newsom’s administration made it clear the planned services would be separate from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

Governor appoints new Cal Fire director

(KTXL) — California’s statewide fire agency has a new director. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Joseph Tyler, a 31-year veteran of the agency, has been appointed to lead Cal Fire. “I am honored to have been selected to lead CAL FIRE and I look forward to serving the people of California while promoting the health and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Cal Expo crowds expected to return for Home and Garden Show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People are expected to pack Cal Expo this weekend for the Sacramento Home and Garden Show.  The event — like many others — was put on pause last year. Rachel Hill with the Sacramento Home and Garden Show said they’re preparing for one busy weekend, with eight to 10 thousand people expected […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Mixed Feelings#Masking#Sutter Middle School#Scusd#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

California to review contracts in light of Russian sanctions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state agencies to terminate contracts with companies or individuals subject to U.S. sanctions because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Newsom signed an executive order on Friday directing all state agencies and departments under his authority to review contracts and agreements valued at $5 million or more. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

UC Berkeley ordered to freeze enrollment at 2020 levels

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley was ordered by California’s Supreme Court on Thursday to freeze its undergraduate enrollment at 2020-21 levels, meaning it will have to accept at least 3,000 fewer students than planned for the upcoming academic year. Thursday’s decision is the result of a legal battle with a residents […]
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about restrictions imposed because of the pandemic plotted to kidnap the Democrat and hold a “trial” accusing her of what they called treason.
POLITICS
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police under scrutiny by local NAACP

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are under scrutiny by the Greater Sacramento NAACP, which said the former chief of police showed racist behavior. The president of the GSNAACP told FOX40 a disturbing photo was sent around the department from the former chief last year. Instead […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Low water levels allow tick-infested wildlife to easily cross border from Mexico, threatening South Texas cattle

Wildlife like cows and deer infected with cattle fever tick are crossing the border from Mexico into South Texas in rural Zapata County where Lake Falcon and the Rio Grande is very low due to drought conditions right now. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez recently toured the area with a couple ranchers who lamented what they must do to protect their herd and other ranchers further North.
ZAPATA, TX
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy