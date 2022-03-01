ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden administration highlights racial justice achievements

By Hannah Brandt
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As Black History Month comes to an end, the Biden administration is recognizing recent strides made for racial justice. However, many people say there are still gaping holes in the path to equality.

Advocates are looking forward to a history-making first with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

“We know she will not be the last,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

To mark the end of Black History Month, the Biden Administration held an event on Monday where they talked about their racial justice achievements and goals. Among the accomplishments mentioned were funding for minority businesses in the American Rescue Plan and investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Republican lawmakers push back against creation of federal no-fly list for unruly passengers

“I am more optimistic about our chances to bring equity to this country than we ever had before, now,” President Joe Biden said.

Akosua Ali, the president of the NAACP’s D.C. chapter, says the Biden administration is moving in the right direction, but thinks they could be doing more to fulfill the promises they made to Black voters.

Voting rights , criminal justice reform, forgiveness of student loan debt and ensuring that both the racial and gender inequities that exist within our country are addressed holistically,” Ali said. “We have to ensure that this administration does its part, works across the aisle and also takes whatever power it can through executive orders.”

The administration agrees there is a lot to do still, and says they’re committed to getting it done.

“There’s a lot to look forward to. There’s a lot to work toward,” Harris said.

