Japan's Feb factory activity posts slowest growth in 5 months - PMI

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago
TOKYO, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic and raw material shortages hurt firms’ output, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook.

The slower expansion in manufacturing highlights the heightened uncertainty facing the sector and the broader economy due to supply bottlenecks, higher energy prices and geopolitical tensions with Russia.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in February slipped to 52.7 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That was weaker than a 52.9 flash estimate and the previous month’s final of 55.4, and marked the slowest expansion since a 51.5 reading in September.

The 50-mark separates contraction from expansion on a monthly basis.

“Significant supply chain disruption which dampened output and demand in the latest survey period was attributed to severe material shortages and delivery delays,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

Manufacturers’ input prices rose for the 21st straight month due to rising material prices, mainly because of higher cost of electronics and fuel, the survey showed.

“Input price pressures intensified further, with average cost burdens rising at the sharpest pace in thirteen-and-a-half years,” said Bhatti.

“Firms doubled down on efforts to protect against future disruption and price pressures by raising safety stocks of raw materials and other inputs at the quickest pace in the history of the survey,” he added.

Japan’s economy is expected to grow at an annualised rate of just 0.4% in the current quarter as the pandemic and supply bottlenecks hamper a stronger economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Turkish manufacturing activity barely grows in February -PMI

ANKARA, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity barely grew for a second straight month in February amid sharp price rises and a slowdown in production due to outages of natural gas and electricity, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Turkish manufacturing stood at 50.4...
French business activity grew more strongly than forecast in Feb -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) - French business activity grew more strongly than forecast in February, according to a monthly survey, helped by an improvement in the country's COVID-19 situation and stronger demand for goods and services. Data compiler IHS Markit said its flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for France's dominant services...
Japan Jan factory output likely fell for 2nd month on hit from Omicron

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output likely fell for a second month in January as the fast spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant disrupted car production, a Reuters poll showed. While the coronavirus outbreak is on a downtrend, concerns loom for a current-quarter contraction as the Ukraine-Russia crisis...
UPDATE 1-Japan's Jan factory output falls on car production cuts

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output shrank for the second straight month in January as the auto sector grappled with production suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic and global supply shortages, raising the likelihood of an economic contraction. Some analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to slip...
Euro zone recovery regained pace in Feb despite soaring prices -PMI

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The euro zone economic recovery regained momentum this month as an easing of coronavirus restrictions gave a boost to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, but consumers faced prices rising at a record rate. As the Omicron coronavirus variant swept across Europe some...
