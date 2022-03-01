SC, Stanford, Louisville, NC State top seeds in final reveal

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wraps up the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. by hosting NC State at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) and the Wolfpack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) marks their second meeting of the season. FSU won at NC State, 83-81, back on January 1st. Saturday's regular season finale for the Seminoles will be shown on ESPN2 with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Gene Deckerhoff and Tom Block on the call. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will have updates below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO