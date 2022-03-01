ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC, Stanford, Louisville, NC State top seeds in final reveal

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State remained the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now. The NCAA selection committee did its final reveal...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 89, NC State 76 - FINAL

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wraps up the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. by hosting NC State at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) and the Wolfpack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) marks their second meeting of the season. FSU won at NC State, 83-81, back on January 1st. Saturday's regular season finale for the Seminoles will be shown on ESPN2 with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Gene Deckerhoff and Tom Block on the call. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will have updates below:
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
SFGate

Brown-Turner, No. 3 NC State women top Florida State in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — There are times when third-ranked North Carolina State hits an offensive groove with the points coming in an easy flow and from just about anywhere in its lineup. Jakia Brown-Turner offered another reminder Friday, giving the Wolfpack a successful start in the push for a...
wdhn.com

No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s players knew the high expectations that awaited even before they had played a minute this season, how nothing short of championships would be acceptable for a veteran team back for a final run together. So they ended their stay at the...
Raleigh News & Observer

NC State Beats Miami to Win ACC Tournament, Secure Likely No. 1 Seed

View the original article to see embedded media. No. 3 NC State took down surprise finalist Miami to earn the ACC tournament championship on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack were already the regular season champions in the ACC, finishing the season with a 27—3 record and 17—1 mark in conference play.
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
