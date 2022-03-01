ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

GOES-T weather satellite with UW-Madison ties set to launch Tuesday

By Gary Cannalte
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeG5d_0eRq94ol00

MADISON, Wis. — An important new weather satellite will head to space Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and meteorologists in Madison will be watching the launch very closely.

Meteorologists call the satellites their eyes in the sky, and the GOES-T satellite will provide continuous surveillance of the Pacific Ocean and the western half of the country from 22,300 miles up in space.

The journey to orbit began, in part, in Madison.

“Verner Soumi, a professor here at the UW was watching a football game, in fact, he was watching a Green Bay Packers football game, watched the instant replay, and thought what if we could actually make a replay of the weather?” said Tristan L’Ecuyer, a professor with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and the director of the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies.

From that idea more than half a century ago when space flight was in its infancy and with the help of scientists and engineers at UW, the first weather satellites were developed. Each new satellite has added sensors to monitor the atmosphere, much of which was imagined and developed long before the upcoming launch.

“These satellites typically have a lifetime of about ten years, which means you need to be thinking about the next one before you launch the current one, and guess if I can extrapolate a little bit off of that, so researchers in this building now and at the University of Wisconsin are already working on the concepts for the satellites that will be launched in the 2030s,” L’Ecuyer said.

The new satellite will be critical in helping forecast the weather across the country.

“Importantly, the GOES-West satellite covers the Pacific Ocean, and since a lot of our weather comes from the west, we actually get a chance to track weather systems coming off the Pacific Ocean onshore into the U.S.,” L’Ecuyer explained.

Combined with the GOES-East satellite, it is possible to take pictures of cloud development as often as every 30 seconds, providing critical weather data over hurricanes at sea, severe thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes or even bands of heavy snow within winter storms.

It will do more than just monitor clouds: it will help measure lightning from space and can also help monitor wildfires in remote areas like uninhabited forests.

“I think now with the satellite data we’ve demonstrated that we can actually warn people of fires long before spotters can even see smoke from the fires on the ground,” L’Ecuyer said.

The launch is set for 3:38 p.m. Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bowlin’ for Colons works to help knock down cancer

MADISON, Wis. — What’s better than bowling a strike? Bowling a strike for a cause. Bowlers around Wisconsin laced up their shoes for “Bowlin’ for Colons.” The event is hosted by UW Carbone Cancer Center. “My favorite part of doing this is seeing the people who come and talk about the research we do,” clinical research manager Renae Quale said....
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Florida State
City
Madison, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Madison, WI
Industry
City
Madison, WI
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chazen art installation showcases native Wisconsin plants on massive scale

MADISON, Wis. — It’s not often that you can walk through a field of prairie plants while in the middle of a college campus, but that’s essentially what a brand new installation at the Chazen Museum of Art offers. Created by Toronto-based textile artist Amanda McCavour, Suspended Landscapes: Thread Drawings features woven depictions of native Wisconsin prairie plants on a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deadline to remove ice fishing shanties approaching

MADISON, Wis. — With the calendar turning to March and warmer temperatures in the forecast, the Wisconsin DNR is reminding people that they only have a handful of days left to get their ice fishing shanties off state waterways. Ice shanties that are not removed daily need to be removed from all state waters by March 15. Shanties on inland...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Uw Madison#Winter Storms#Goes T#Green Bay Packers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHOTOS: Trucker convoy moves through Wisconsin

OAKDALE, Wis. — Truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy passed through parts of western Wisconsin Friday and are expected to pass through the Madison area on Saturday. Law enforcement officials said two separate groups of truckers were set to merge Friday afternoon near Oakdale. READ MORE: Convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 restrictions passes through Wisconsin ﻿ COPYRIGHT 2022...
OAKDALE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

EF-1 tornado confirmed as strong winds damage Stoughton homes

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Severe weather impacted communities across the Midwest Saturday night, including in southern Wisconsin. RELATED: Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph touched down lear Leslie Road. ﻿ Multiple buildings across Stoughton were damaged due to...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later

A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says the Atlanta is well-preserved in the coldest of the Great Lakes. The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan. Sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta. The ship was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned. 
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Limit consumption of brown trout from Black Earth Creek due to elevated PFAS, state recommends

CROSS PLAINS Wis. — State officials have issued an advisory recommending people limit consumption of brown trout from Black Earth Creek due to elevated levels of manmade chemicals that can lead to health issues. In a news release Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services said fish sampling conducted in 2020 found elevated levels of...
CROSS PLAINS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy