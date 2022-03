ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The man charged in a Valentine’s Day crash that killed two mothers and their two daughters is expected to plead guilty Monday afternoon. A source familiar with the plea deal reported to 5 On Your Side that Elijah Henderson will enter a guilty plea during a hearing, rather than taking the case to trial. Prosecutors are asking a St. Charles County judge for a sentence of 10 years, the source said.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO