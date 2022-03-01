ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Reportedly Call Off Divorce, Moving Back In Together

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnoIc_0eRq8CpX00

After starting off the year with the sad news of their divorce , celebrity power couple Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa have apparently been taking the last month-and-a-half to work things out now that new reports claim the two are in the process of rekindling their marriage.

Someone close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that Momoa moved back in about two weeks ago as he and Bonet reconsider their highly-publicized divorce announcement on social media, which has since been deleted.

Here’s what the source further revealed below, via HollywoodLife :

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” the pal told us.  “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The couple’s two teenage children – daughter, Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – are “obviously thrilled” that their parents have given their marriage another shot,” the source said, adding, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

The family friend went on to add that Momoa is simply fighting for a woman that he’s been in love with since the age of eight while watching her, like the rest of us, grace TV screens in the ’80s as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, as he told The Late Late Show host James Corden back in 2017. “Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved,” confirmed the source.

Although a quick glance at their Instagram profiles clearly shows that Bonet and Momoa have both cleared out photos of each other, we’re anticipating a post from one of them soon that confirms this news of a reunion. Fingers crossed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1q7_0eRq8CpX00

