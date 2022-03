CLEMSON, S.C.- A season ago, the Tigers' offense featured a multitude of youth and inexperience in key spots, as underclassmen littered the two-deep. Clemson saw a steep drop off in production, due in part to that inexperience, and finished the season averaging just 361 yards of total offense per game and 5.2 yards per play. Those numbers were down substantially from the 502 yards per game and 6.7 yards per play that the team averaged in 2020.

