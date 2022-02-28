ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Is there really any doubt which team Judge Lee Rudofsky is playing for?

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More evidence that newish federal Judge Lee Rudofsky is fulfilling exactly the agenda Donald Trump hoped when nominating him for a federal judgeship in Little Rock. To recap: Rudofsky is a native New Yorker who spent a few years in Arkansas working for Walmart and, notably, as chief deputy enforcing Attorney...

arktimes.com

