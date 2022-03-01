Contoocook Creamery asks for help naming newest calf

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s office needs help naming two new canine members. The sheriff’s office is still choosing which pair of German shepherds will make the cut to join the canine unit, and wants local students to help them come up with names for the dogs. The canine unit already has five dogs – Boomer, Dax, Duke, Ranno, and Ryker – who were named by kids from the area. Any students in Lake County, Illinois, in grades K-12 can participate by submitting name ideas online. The rules of the naming process are as follows: Public, private, and homeschooled students are invited to...

