'There Might Be Foul Play' In Las Vegas Hotel Death Of Comedian Donny Davis, Authorities Say

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner's office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens' career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO