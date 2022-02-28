Aramis Biosciences doses first patient in phase 2 trial for DED treatment

More than 7,000 kits containing a life-saving drug overdose treatment were given to Scots in three months last year.Between July 1 and September 30, official figures show, 7,219 take-home Naloxone kits were distributed.Scotland has struggled with drug deaths in recent years, with 1,339 people losing their lives in 2020 due to drugs.To combat the issue, the Scottish Government has mandated the rollout of Naloxone to all police officers, as well as increasing who can access the treatment among the general public.Between July and September last year, 5,460 kits were given out by community services, 1,392 of which were supplied by...
Comments / 0