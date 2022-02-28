Aramis Biosciences doses first patient in phase 2 trial for DED treatment

A review of treatment modalities for this patient population. The treatment of HIV infection for newly-diagnosed patients has been simplified in recent years with the advent of highly active antiretroviral therapy and the use of single-tablet regimens (STRs)—tablets that contain 2 or more medications in 1 pill, providing a complete daily regimen. STR data demonstrate excellent efficacy with virologic suppression rates over 90%.1-5 Current guidelines from the International Antiviral Society–USA panel (IAS–USA) and the US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) guidelines recommend use of an integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) in combination with 1 to 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) for initial therapy.6,7 INSTI-based regimens are preferred for treatment-naïve patients because of their advantages over older regimens relating to efficacy, tolerability, and risk of drug-drug interactions.6,7.

